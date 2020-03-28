Watch Hawaii Five-0 Online: Season 10 Episode 21

at .

Did Danny survive?

On Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 21, Steve got a posthumous letter from his mother that contained a cypher. 

Chilling With Wine - Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 20

But a hacker stepped in for the kill to get his hands on it. 

Meanwhile, the Five-0 helped Lincoln Cole, an anonymous good samaritan who was in the crosshairs of some very dangerous people. 

With lives on the line, things took a turn that could change the fabric of the entire series. 

Watch Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 21 Online

Use the video above to watch Hawaii Five-0 online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

41 TV Characters With Slamming Hot Bods
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 21 Quotes

The last thing I need in my life is another mystery.

McGarrett [to Danny]

McGarrett: How'd you find me?
Danny: I'm a cop.

Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 21

Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 21 Photos

Tracking Assistance - Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 21
Good Samaritan - Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 21
Research Help - Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 21
Secret Cipher - Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 21
Catching Their Prey - Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 21
Protective Man - Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 21
  1. Hawaii Five-0
  2. Hawaii Five-0 Season 10
  3. Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 21
  4. Watch Hawaii Five-0 Online: Season 10 Episode 21