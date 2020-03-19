Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 1 Episode 1

Are these witches the most powerful around?

On Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 1, three young women joined basic training at Fort Salem where they will learn some of the most crucial elements of their powers.

Combat Practice - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 1

With terrorists at an all-time high, these young women made bonds to last a lifetime. 

However, they quickly learned that a looming war could bring the world to its knees. 

Were the witches strong enough?

Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 1 Online

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 1 Quotes

Listen to me. This is when you go to college. Find a girl, get married, everything nice and good. This is when I go to grind our great nation's enemies into dust.

Abigail [to Paul]

Neighbor lady: I know you're off to Salem tomorrow.
Raelle: Yes, ma'am. A permanent government vacation until I'm old and gray. If I make it that long.

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 1

