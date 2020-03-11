Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 2 Episode 16

at .

Who was trying to destroy everything Max built?

On New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 16, Max, Bloom, and Reynolds frantically searched through patient records in order to find out which past patient was trying to sue the hospital. 

Shady Castro - Tall - New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 15

Meanwhile, Iggy confronted a local middle school about its teaching policies. 

Did she put her career on the line in the process?

Elsewhere, Kappor let his superstitions take over his life.

Watch New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 16 Online

Use the video above to watch New Amsterdam online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

19 TV Characters Who Don't Know How to Chill on Vacation
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 16 Quotes

I feel scared all the time. I can't go back there.

Jenna

Why didn't you tell me that Jenna was in a school shooting?

Iggy

New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 16

New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 16 Photos

Smug Helen - New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 16
Malice - tall - New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 16
Adios Castro - Tall - New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 16
Traumatized Kids - New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 16
Forgiveness - Tall - New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 16
The Principla's Office - New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 16
  1. New Amsterdam
  2. New Amsterdam Season 2
  3. New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 16
  4. Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 2 Episode 16