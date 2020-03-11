Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 2 Episode 16

Who was trying to destroy everything Max built?

On New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 16, Max, Bloom, and Reynolds frantically searched through patient records in order to find out which past patient was trying to sue the hospital.

Meanwhile, Iggy confronted a local middle school about its teaching policies.

Did she put her career on the line in the process?

Elsewhere, Kappor let his superstitions take over his life.

