Watch Prodigal Son Online: Season 1 Episode 16

Did Malcolm find a link between a new killer and a past one?

On Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 16, a motorcycle gang robbery turned into a murder and the agent tried to get the facts before the media downplayed them.

In his quest for answers, he met up with a friend from boarding school.

However, he quickly realized that this friend could have an ulterior motive.

Meanwhile, Martin blackmailed Jessica to get more time with his son.

