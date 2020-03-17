Watch Prodigal Son Online: Season 1 Episode 16

at .

Did Malcolm find a link between a new killer and a past one?

On Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 16, a motorcycle gang robbery turned into a murder and the agent tried to get the facts before the media downplayed them. 

Martin Holds Her Captive - Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 15

In his quest for answers, he met up with a friend from boarding school. 

However, he quickly realized that this friend could have an ulterior motive. 

Meanwhile, Martin blackmailed Jessica to get more time with his son. 

Watch Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 16 Online

Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 16 Quotes

Malcolm: Vijay and I went to boarding school together. His dad went to prison for smuggling cocaine so ... Dani: Awww. You were "bad dad" kids.

Jessica: You need to make a statement to the police.
Malcolm: You're going to tell them that mom was forced to stab you by the real killer. 
Martin: But in fact, it was you, my boy. Or I don't say anything, and mommy dearest becomes Bedford correctional's newest inmate free to live out all of her sapphic dreams.

