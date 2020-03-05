Watch Riverdale Online: Season 4 Episode 15

Who killed Jughead Jones?

On Riverdale Season 4 Episode 15, the truth about the teenager's disappearance and subsequent murder came to light. 

The Flashforward - Riverdale Season 4 Episode 14

Betty wanted to learn the truth about what happened that night, so she decided to turn to Stonewall Prep. 

Who was in her crosshairs?

Meanwhile, Alice worried that Betty was going to be sent away for a crime she did not commit. 

Did she manage to get through to her daughter?

Watch Riverdale Season 4 Episode 15 Online

Riverdale Season 4 Episode 15 Quotes

Alice: Though, I understand you made quite the public spectacle over the Archie and Betty romance?
Veronica: Hmmm, I think you mean I gave an amazing performance?
Alice: But weren’t you afraid that something might actually spark between them?
Veronica: I trust Archie, and I trust Betty. To be honest, the thought never crossed my mind.

Donna: In case you’ve forgotten, I’m the brains of this operation. We still have a job to finish and a meddlesome girlfriend to pin this on.
Brett: Yessir.
Donna: And if you ever undermine me again, you will go the way of Jonathan, may he rest in peace. And that’s a fact.

