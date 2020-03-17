Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 2 Episode 1

Did the pod bring Max back to life?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 1, Liz was torn between the heartache of Max's sacrifice and Rosa's return from the dead.

Instead of celebrating the return, she decided it was time to leave the town with her sister.

Meanwhile, Michael coped with Max's death in his own self-destructive way.

Elsewhere, Isobel realized that she had been supressing her powers and set out to become the strong alien she knew she could be.

