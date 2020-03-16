Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Stay (I Missed You)

Welcome back to Roswell, New Mexico.

If you thought things were crazy before, then you're in for a rude awakening.

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 1 Max spends his time floating lifelessly in a pod, while his friends and family deal with the aftermath of his death.

But is he really gone for good? There's no easy answer to that question.

Realistically speaking, there's no way that Max Evans has been written off of the show. Max's death was never concerning, but it was, however, surprising.

Instead of wondering if they're going to bring him back, I was more interested in how.

Max's sacrifice provided a lot more to the series than a shocking cliffhanger. It allowed all the characters to have their own emotional journeys.

Ever since Roswell, New Mexico Season 1 Episode 1, Max's family has relied on him more heavily than they seem to understand.

While Liz went ten years without speaking to him, Max has been Michael and Isobel's rock for their entire lives.

It was interesting to see how this loss impacted them all differently.

Michael's reaction was the most surprising, yet when you think about what his life's been like, it's not all that big of a shock.

When Michael chose Maria over Alex on Roswell, New Mexico Season 1 Episode 13 he let a huge part of himself go.

As someone who is a fan of all three characters and both of Michael's relationships, I supported Michael's decision to take a step back from Alex and give in to his feelings for someone else.

The love Michael and Alex have for each other has caused them both to suffer for the past decade, but even during the hard times, they've been each other's home.

It's hard to be away from someone you hold so close to your heart, but letting each other go, at least temporarily, might be the only way for them ever to have a real shot .

All our years of this, I've never said no to you. You push me away, you pull me back in, and I go where you want me. I don't want that anymore. I don't want to keep hoping that maybe this time you won't go. I don't wanna play your guitar. I don't think we're good for each other, Alex. And I want to be good for somebody. So, no. I'm saying no. Michael

Permalink: I don't think we're good for each other, Alex

There were so many instances on Roswell, New Mexico Season 1 that I wanted to scream at the characters for not letting Maria in the loop.

Maria DeLuca deserves the world, and there's no valid reason for her friends' dishonesty. How is being oblivious going to protect her?

Maria has no idea that the reason why Michael is pushing her away is that he can't handle Max's death. Michael lashing out at Maria over something unrelated to her hurts more than I expected.

So you made out with some random to protect me from my own hopeful heart? Maria

Permalink: So you made out with some random to protect me from my own hopeful heart?

There's no question that Maria would be there for Michael and Liz if she knew the full extent of what happened.

Instead of making her question herself by leaving her in the dark, let her in and let her help.

Isobel's denial, as opposed to Liz's acceptance of Max's death, was in character for them both.

The bond between Isobel and Max is, arguably, the strongest one on the series. There is nothing Max wouldn't have done for Isobel, and there's nothing she wouldn't do for him in return.

Now that Isobel may be pregnant with Noah's child, she needs both of her brothers more than ever. But given the poor state Michael is currently in, she doesn't really have either of them.

It was borderline comedic that everyone thought Isobel was insane for believing she could bring Max back from the dead.

They're all aliens with supernatural powers.

Max just resurrected a girl who's been dead for a decade. Is the possibility that Max could also be revived that far-fetched?

Given Liz's career, she has always approached things from a scientific standpoint. It's because of this that she didn't have trouble believing that Max was truly gone. Was it hard? Yes. But could she move past it? For Rosa, she felt like she had to.

What Max did for Rosa was heroic, but Rosa is going to have to live knowing that she's alive because someone else is dead.

Liz: You are a nineteen-year-old drug addict. You don't know everything!

Rosa: You're right. And that's why I don't understand why God would make such a lousy trade. Why he would pick me to save and Max to die. Because Max is a hero and I'm what you said, right? You've been putting on a great show with the laughing and the singing, but you said it. You told me that you've been trying so hard. You've been trying so hard not to let me see how unhappy you are, Liz.

Liz: No. I am happy you're here.

Rosa: But you're not happy! Permalink: I don't understand why God would make such a lousy trade.

Permalink: I don't understand why God would make such a lousy trade.

Liz did her best to act positive, but the pain she had been pushing down for the past two weeks finally came to the surface.

Liz crawling into the shower with her clothes on so Rosa wouldn't hear her sobs was the most heartbreaking moment of the hour.

Once Liz realized Max could be revived, her entire demeanor changed.

If there's one thing we've learned about Liz Ortecho, it's that she never gives up once she sets her mind to something. That could be a problem.

Max appearing to Rosa in her dream and begging her not to bring him back, definitely put a spin on things.

Liz can't bring me back to life. No matter what it takes, you have to stop her. Max

Permalink: Liz can't bring me back to life.

Max had no desire to die, so there's no way he wants his soul to be left in peace. There's something going on here that we aren't yet aware of.

It feels safe to say that whatever Max is worried about happening is going to happen. On a show like this one, there's no way around it.

If anything, Max's cryptic message will probably encourage Liz to revive him. There's no way she'll be able to stand knowing he's out there and doing nothing about it.

It seems like the question we should be asking is what Max will bring back with him from the afterlife. If that's even where he is.

If Max's brain cells are still being oxygenated, is he fully gone?

The premiere of Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 left our heads spinning.

Just when we thought things couldn't get any crazier, the series proved us wrong.

"Stay (I Missed You)" was a fantastic opening episode that set up a handful of shocking stories for the show to spend the new season telling.

