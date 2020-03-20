Watch Station 19 Online: Season 3 Episode 9

at .

Dd Sullivan manage to resolve the situation at hand?

On Station 19 Season 3 Episode 9, an Army veteran threatened to blow up a pawn shop. 

Gang grabs beer - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 8

Sullivan used his experience of the past to try to help everyone. 

Meanwhile, Vic and Dean tried to reason with a man battling Azheier's disease. 

Elsewhere, Pruitt took a stand to honor the fallen firefighters. 

What did Andy do to help out?

Watch Station 19 Season 3 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch Station 19 online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 9 Quotes

Jack: Am I getting fired?
Andy: Jack, Vasquez is fine. He’s going home today.
Jack: It doesn’t mean I don’t deserve to be fired. Dean hates me. You hate Bishop. I hate myself. If they don’t fire me, I think I should put in for a transfer.
Andy: No, no, no. We’re gonna get through this. We’re gonna get through it as a family, OK. No one’s going anywhere.

Andy: Can we call in sick?
Sullivan: Uh-huh.
Andy: I mean, I don’t want to pretend to hate you.
Sullivan: You can just pretend the respect me.
Andy: I do respect you.
Sullivan: Mostly.
Andy: I do think you promoted the wrong captain, but other than that.

Man with Alzheimer’s - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 9
Dean pensive - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 9
Vic profile - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 9
Dean thinking - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 9
Vic standing - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 9
Vic and Dean deal - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 9
