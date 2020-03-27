Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 4 Episode 10

Did Sutton cancel her wedding?

On The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 10, the wedding day arrived, and Sutton had to make a decision about her future. 

Bold Babes Forever -- Long - The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 9

With the support of her friends, she weighed up her options. 

Meanwhile, Jane tried to celebrate her friends, but she realized that recent news continued to drag her down. 

Elsewhere, Kat's continuing crusade against the board had life-altering consequences. 

The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 10 Quotes

I keep trying to picture my life without you, I mean the surgery and the wedding, and I just can't. You're always there.

Jane

Sorry I didn't know that frumpy Fridays were a thing I would've changed.

Andrew

