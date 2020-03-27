Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 4 Episode 10

Did Sutton cancel her wedding?

On The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 10, the wedding day arrived, and Sutton had to make a decision about her future.

With the support of her friends, she weighed up her options.

Meanwhile, Jane tried to celebrate her friends, but she realized that recent news continued to drag her down.

Elsewhere, Kat's continuing crusade against the board had life-altering consequences.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.