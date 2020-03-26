The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 10 Review: Some Kind of Wonderful

Change is inevitable. It is inescapable. However, the things that remain the same at the end of the day show us who we are, who we can count on, and what matters most to us.

On The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 10 things were changing everywhere you turned.

Kat and Adena struggled with what to do with their knowledge about RJ, Richard and Sutton finally tied the knot, but not without complications, and Jane made a decision about her and Ryan.

Read on us as we discuss the emotional midseason finale.

Knowledge is a powerful thing, but you have to use it wisely.

Once Kat got the information about RJ supporting the Senator, who is pro conversion therapy, it was only a matter of time before she was going to release it. However, she probably should have thought this one through.

First off, she should have never shown her hand by going to RJ to confront him about her findings first. After that point, there was no going about this quietly. Whenever the information came out, he was going to know it was Kat and Adena who did it.

You also probably shouldn't tell the man who runs the company that you work for that you have illegally obtained his tax records. Not exactly the wisest decision. Unless you're trying to get fired, because in that case, it is a fantastic idea.

Once Kat and Adena were threatened with a lawsuit by his daughter, they should have gone the route that Kat herself told Adena to take. Kat should have worked to bring him down from the inside. A man like him deserves to get taken down.

Instead, Kat took herself out of the game.

It is hard to imagine a world in which Kat is not working at Scarlet. Kat has taken her position as a Director of Social Media and not only revolutionized Scarlet but has used it as a platform to be a voice for the voiceless.

With her gone, who is going to fight for those people?

The worst part is that it doesn't even look like Kat's bombshell she dropped had any effect on RJ. As far as we know, for now, at least, RJ is still sitting pretty at the top, and Kat is left unemployed. RJ got exactly what he wanted.

It wouldn't have been Kat if she didn't do it, though. Kat will always fight for what is right. It is who she is at her core. At least Adena is still in play and can help to bring the man down a peg.

Kadena was left on questionable ground after the midseason finale.

Sure, nothing overtly romantic happened between them but their slow dance and Kat's declaration that they were together for something even greater than love makes me think we are about to fall back down the Kadena rabbit hole.

Despite everything that has happened between them, Adena has remained a constant in Kat's life. That says something, even if they can't see it right now.

Can someone please tell me where Cody disappeared exactly? Is he still having one-sided phone sex while Kat prances around town with Adena? I know they weren't anything serious but he brought something great to the table and brought out the best in Kat.

Seeing more of him wouldn't be the worst thing in the world.

Richard and Sutton's big day finally arrived! The Bold Type may have only been on for three and a half seasons so far, but it has felt like an eternity waiting for this moment.

Even when they broke up back in The Bold Type Season 2, the two of them remained the couple we rooted for regardless of what happened. Regardless of if they tried to move on. These two are the definition of an OTP.

Of course, Sutton's well-deserved promotion had to come along just in time to throw a wrench in the wedding.

Richard's reaction to the news that Sutton wanted to take the job at Scarlet and stay in New York may have been one of the most bizarre moments on The Bold Type to date.

Richard has always been the man who supports Sutton's dreams more than even Sutton herself. Watching him fall apart at the idea that Sutton would follow that dream felt so out of character for him.

Before Sutton decided to move to San Francisco, the plan was for them to continue living separately. Why would it be a big deal for Sutton to decide to go back to the original plan.

Sure, I understand that Richard had gotten his hopes up and started dreaming of how their new life in San Francisco could be. However, Sutton didn't do this intentionally. I blame it on the California stubble. It has made Richard rougher around the edges.

Leave it to Jacqueline to be the voice of reason and make Richard see the error in her ways. Did anyone else feel like Jacqueline was lowkey talking to herself while talking to Richard? Or that someone should have at least recorded her to replay it for herself later.

She said it herself, who wants to be with someone that doesn't tell their significant other what they want and lets it turn into resentment?

Jacqueline herself might not have realized that her and Ian aren't going to be able to work, but subconsciously she knows what she wants, and this ain't it.

Sutton was never going to be a traditional bride, but little did we know just how untraditional she would be and what a huge pay off it would be. Richard walking down the aisle with Carly leading the way tossing rose petals was equal parts humorous and beautiful.

Richard and Sutton know who they are as a couple. They don't need to fit into any mold to please the rest of the world.

They can have the groom see the bride before the wedding, they can have the groom walk down the aisle, and they can talk about breadsticks in their vows. That is the beauty in their romance. They are unapologetically, uniquely, Suttard.

Sutton may have had some huge life-altering changes, but she came out the other side stronger, happier, and right where she belongs. We love this Sutton Brady Hunter -- Scarlet Stylist.

Jane finally deciding Ryan was heartbreaking.

Whether you are a JaneStripe fan or just a Jane Sloan fan, it was impossible not to feel devastated as she broke her own heart ending things with Ryan.

It was never a question if Jane was going to break up with Ryan. She had to. By staying with him, she would be compromising everything she believes in, and as I said in my last review, she already did that once. She wasn't going to do it again.

That didn't soften the blow at all when it finally came though.

It would be easier if Jane fell out of love with him because of what he did. It never is easy though.

Just because he cheated, that doesn't erase all of the good moments they have had since. Those moments still happened. Jane can't just forget them. All the good doesn't outweigh the bad, though.

Relationships are built on trust, and that trust has been fundamentally broken. I wholeheartedly believe that Jane would have stayed with Ryan if he had been honest, to begin with, .

She isn't breaking up with him because of the cheating. She is doing it because of the lie. She was right in telling Ryan that she deserved the chance to decide for herself what she could forgive.

Heading into her mastectomy, this is possibly the worst timing for this to happen. Jane's not alone, though. She never will be as long as she has Kat and Sutton.

"Some Kind of Wonderful" was yet another reminder that The Bold Babes are the true love story of the show. Men and women might come and go from their lives, but they are there for each other -- always and forever.

We have to wait until Summer for more episodes of The Bold Type, but if the first half of The Bold Type Season 4 was any indication of what is to come, it will be worth the wait.

The Bold Type manages to continue to grow and shine, creating one of the most underrated masterpieces on television.

Time for you guys to sign off Bold Type Fanatics!

What was your favorite moment from the midseason finale?

Do you think Sutton made the right choice to stay in New York?

What will Kat do now that she no longer works at Scarlet?

Is this really the end for JaneStripe?

Hit up the comments section and remember you can watch The Bold Type online at TV Fanatic.

Meaghan Frey is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.