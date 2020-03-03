Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 3 Episode 17

What happened to the patient who could not be cured?

On The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 17, the doctors were baffled when they could not come to a diagnosis for a patient. 

A Distraught Patient - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 17

Shaun took it the worst because he felt like he should know more. 

Meanwhile, Claire and Neil continue to cautiously navigate their feelings for each other as colleagues and friends. 

How did Lim feel about the attraction between them?

The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 17 Quotes

Melendez: You've been through this before.
Woman: 17 times. 18 times if you count the homeopathic doctor. Nobody has been able to figure out what's wrong with me.

Glassman: Why are you ignoring my messages? Are you sad because of Lea?
Shaun: Yes, I am sad, but it is going to be okay.
Glassman: Of course it will. I know you are upset about Lea but -
Shaun: I'm still going to be with Lea.

