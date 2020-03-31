Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 3 Episode 20

Who died?

On The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 20, the aftermath of the earthquake left multiple people close to Shaun fighting for their life. 

Waiting for News - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 20

By the end of the hour, someone close to Shaun was dead and buried. 

Meanwhile, Melendez and Lim had to confront their feelings for each other following their break up. 

Finally, Morgan was put in danger when she tried to perform surgery in the aftermath of the earthquake.

Watch The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 20 Online

Use the video above to watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 20 Photos

