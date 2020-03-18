Watch The Resident Online: Season 3 Episode 18

at .

Did Conrad make the right call?

On The Resident Season 3 Episode 18, he tried to find the right balance between his duties as a doctor and loyalty to Kit. 

Getting Drinks with the Gang - The Resident Season 3 Episode 17

Meanwhile, Devon and Nic made a shocking discovery about a former patient who fell victim to Cain's manipulative practices. 

What did they do with the news?

Elsewhere, Bell found himself working as a TV doctor, but who wanted to rain on his parade?

Watch The Resident Season 3 Episode 18 Online

Use the video above to watch The Resident online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

13 TV Shows That Need To Crossover
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Resident Season 3 Episode 18 Quotes

A superbug like this can destroy a hospital.

Lab Tech

Conrad: I'll try to filter any news through you first, so you can be the Molly whisperer, you're lucky I like you.
Kit: It's the accent.

The Resident Season 3 Episode 18

The Resident Season 3 Episode 18 Photos

Sh*T Gets Real - Tall - The Resident Season 3 Episode 18
The Call of all Calls- Tall - The Resident Season 3 Episode 18
Dawn Long Returns - The Resident Season 3 Episode 18
Checking Records - Tall - The Resident Season 3 Episode 18
Asking a Favor - The Resident Season 3 Episode 18
Treating the Son in Law - Tall - The Resident Season 3 Episode 18
  1. The Resident
  2. The Resident Season 3
  3. The Resident Season 3 Episode 18
  4. Watch The Resident Online: Season 3 Episode 18