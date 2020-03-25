Watch The Resident Online: Season 3 Episode 19

Did Cain get the boot?

On The Resident Season 3 Episode 19, everyone worried about the state of the hospital when an emergency situation broke out.

With Cain's role called into question, he had to make a decision.

Meanwhile, Nic worked to come up with a support system for a patient in need of a lung transplant.

Elsewhere, Kit's so-in-law's condition continued to worsen.

