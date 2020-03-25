Watch The Resident Online: Season 3 Episode 19

at .

Did Cain get the boot?

On The Resident Season 3 Episode 19, everyone worried about the state of the hospital when an emergency situation broke out. 

The Call of all Calls- Tall - The Resident Season 3 Episode 18

With Cain's role called into question, he had to make a decision. 

Meanwhile, Nic worked to come up with a support system for a patient in need of a lung transplant. 

Elsewhere, Kit's so-in-law's condition continued to worsen. 

Watch The Resident Season 3 Episode 19 Online

Use the video above to watch The Resident online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

13 TV Shows That Need To Crossover
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Resident Season 3 Episode 19 Quotes

Logan: I've got your back as long as you've got mine. And not a moment longer. 
Cain: You threatening me?
Logan: Get on board and help to fix this mess, or I'll tell the world what happened when you were an intern.

Logan: As far as anyone is concerned, we're just installing A.I technology. No one knows we're eliminating a deadly fungus.
Cain: Candida Auris is highly dangerous in immune-compromised patients. Half the patients who get it die. We're lucky it's not airborne like the coronavirus. The staff is not at risk, but the patients could be. The protocol here is to notify state authorities. We need to follow protocol.

The Resident Season 3 Episode 19

The Resident Season 3 Episode 19 Photos

Discussions - The Resident Season 3 Episode 19
Treating Isaac - The Resident Season 3 Episode 19
Isaac - Tall - The Resident Season 3 Episode 19
Quarantined - Tall - The Resident Season 3 Episode 19
Devon Lectures Ezra - The Resident Season 3 Episode 19
The Cain Connection - The Resident Season 3 Episode 19
  1. The Resident
  2. The Resident Season 3
  3. The Resident Season 3 Episode 19
  4. Watch The Resident Online: Season 3 Episode 19