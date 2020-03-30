Watch The Walking Dead Online: Season 10 Episode 14

at .

Did Carol survive?

On The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 14, her nemesis was dead, but Carol struggled to move. 

Carol at the Border - The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 14

In an attempt to find peace, she geared up to leave Atlanta. 

Meanwhile, the truth about Beta's past came to light as he had to make sense of his leader's death. 

Elsewhere, Daryl had to figure out whether Negan was messing with him or if he actually killed Alpha. 

Watch The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 14 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 14 Quotes

Negan: Not to spin a broken record, but I don't think she's coming back. You know, I'm not bullshitting you.
Daryl: I know.
Negan: When I said that I liked it, I wasn't part of the act.
Daryl: Yeah, I know.
Negan: You know, when your people locked me up, I lost everything. Seven years spent staring out that little window. Man, it sucked. It got so bad that even my memories had bars painted on them. So, when Alpha took me in, I admit it, I liked it, it was, it was nice feeling like I mattered again, like I was respected, but she took it too far. You don't kill people that don't deserve it, and you never kill kids.
Daryl: Is that supposed to make me like you?
Negan: No.
Daryl: Good.
Negan: But what about my winning personality?

Oh, my god. Hi.

Princess

The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 14

