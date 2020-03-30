Watch The Walking Dead Online: Season 10 Episode 14

Did Carol survive?

On The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 14, her nemesis was dead, but Carol struggled to move.

In an attempt to find peace, she geared up to leave Atlanta.

Meanwhile, the truth about Beta's past came to light as he had to make sense of his leader's death.

Elsewhere, Daryl had to figure out whether Negan was messing with him or if he actually killed Alpha.

