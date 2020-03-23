Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 7 Episode 5

at .

Who had their eye on Liz?

On When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 5, Liz was the talk of the town when soemone left a surprise bouquet of flowers for her. 

Henry Looks Confused - When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 5

With no indication as to who sent them, she set out to get answers from the post man. 

Meanwhile, Rosemary and Lee organized Jesse and Clara's Bachelor and Bachelorette parties. 

What plans did they come up with?

Watch When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch When Calls the Heart online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

37 TV Characters Who Would Rain on Your Parade
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 5 Quotes

Bill: I think we just keep it simple.
Leland: Yes, Bill, normally, I would agree with you. But Rosemary's got so much stuff planned for Clara's party, I really think we need to, you know.
Nathan: Gentlemen!
Leland: Hey.
Nathan: Sorry I'm late.
Unknown fellow: We're trying to think of ideas for Jesse's bachelor party.
Nathan: Well, how about a baseball game?
Bill: Have you ever been to a bachelor party?

Elizabeth: Perks of being a teacher.
Nathan: Yeah, well, you do a lot for those kids. It's nice when the parents do something nice for you. Well, hey, I'm a parent. Maybe I should do something nice for you sometime.

When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 5

When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 5 Photos

Fiona and Kevin have an Adventure! - When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 5
Henry Looks Confused - When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 5
Jesse Isn't a Bachelor Much Longer - When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 5
The Town Speculates Tall - When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 5
Clara Gets a Card at the Bachelorette Party - When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 5
Florence Is Thrilled - When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 5
  1. When Calls the Heart
  2. When Calls the Heart Season 7
  3. When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 5
  4. Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 7 Episode 5