What to Watch: New Seasons of Ozark and One Day at a Time!

We're still running with the what to watch post even though plans are changing quite rapidly.

For example, God Friended Me is off the air this week in lieu of a Covid-19 special. We expect more of that, but we're still here for you.

The biggest release of the week is on Netflix as Ozark Season 3 premieres. It's well worth the time. See what else you have to look foward to (at least for now) below.

Sunday, March 22

8/7c When Calls the Heart (Hallmark)

Elizabeth gets a surprise bouquet of flowers, which has the town wondering who sent them. What's YOUR guess?

More romantic interludes include Rosemary and Lee arranging bachelorette and bachelor parties for Clara and Jesse!

8pm Batwoman (The CW)

While Kate grapples with the implications of her actions, Luke gets shocking and upsetting news. Alice looks for a sisterly favor.

8/7c Outlander (Starz)

At Jocasta’s wedding, Jamie learns Tryon’s true motivation for ending the Regulator threat. Claire discovers a lead on the whereabouts of a former enemy from an unexpected source, but the price for the information is far higher than she anticipates.

In Jamie and Claire’s absence, Roger and Brianna must save the Ridge from an imminent threat. What could it be?

9/8c Supergirl (The CW)

Alex enters the virtual world and becomes her own version of Supergirl. Meanwhile, Kelly and William investigate Lex and Kara tries to come to terms with her father's death.

9/8c The Walking Dead (AMC)

It's time to pick up with Michonne as she heads to an island with Virgil. What we know is that a previous series regular will appear in a small scene, and that Michonne will be pushed to her limit to get the weapons to take down the Whisperers. Will this be her last stand?

9/8c NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

NCIS investigates the disappearance of a Department of Defense officer who was looking into a recent UFO sighting.

Also, Anna (Bar Paly) makes a bold decision about her future.

10/9c The Rookie (ABC)

Sgt. Grey must testify at the parole hearing of the man who shot and murdered his partner while Nolan worries he may lose his job when his identity is stolen.

Monday, March 23

8/7c NCIS (CBS)

The team searches for answers when the body of a well-regarded Navy technician in the Reserves is found floating in a lake where a popular community event is being held.

Also, Sloane is caught off-guard when her daughter, Faith, makes an unexpected request.

9/8c Better Call Saul (AMC)

Kim tries to pump the brakes on Jimmy's latest scheme, but it may be too late to stop Saul; Mike turns the heat up on Lalo; Nacho attempts to enlist support from above.

9/8c The Plot Against America (HBO)

Charles Lindbergh's increasingly popular campaign sweeps through the United States.

It captures some in the Levin family as well as Bengelsdorf, with Evelyn as his assistant and lover, becoming a fundamental asset in the Lindbergh camp, while Sandy, enamored of the aviator's charm, celebrity, and history, begins a rebellion of his own within the family of New Deal Democrats.

Meanwhile, Alvin brings his pride and conscience to bear as he must decide between serving a local real estate magnate and developer or risking an open fight with the fascist forces he sees spreading across the world.

10/9c Manifest (NBC)

Zeke's condition worsens. Saanvi tries to help him as his time begins running out. Ben and TJ encounter a surprising Calling while Mic seems torn between two lovers.

Tuesday, March 24

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

The superbug is spreading! Cain has realized it and enlisted the help of Ezra to keep it under wraps, but Logan threatens to expose something from Cain's past and hang him out to dry. Could we be in for the fall of Barrett Cain?

8/7c The Conners (ABC)

Newly unemployed and depressed, Harris must move back home as both Darlene and Dan scramble to help her get a new job. Meanwhile, Becky struggles with childcare and ends up contacting Emilio's aunts who helped raise him.

10/9c Council of Dads (NBC)

This show gets a special launch after the This Is Us Season 4 finale, so you know NBC has high hopes for it.

On my end, I really like the cast, but the story might be a little on the nose for many.

We'll have some insight by way of interviews from the SCAD aTVfest before the premiere. Will you be watching?

Wednesday, March 25

9/8c Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform)

The unit travels to Salem Town for an annual witch celebration, but an unexpected disturbance throws the proceedings into chaos.

Tally wonders if she made the right choice to embark on a military career when witch-hate and her own mother stand in her way.

Smarting from Alder’s denial of her request to switch units, Abigail attempts to bury the hatchet with Raelle.

Raelle grows closer to Scylla, while the unit impresses Anacostia in Windstrike training.

10/9c Chicago PD (NBC)

Rojas is personally connected to a major case Intelligence is building against a major drug ring. Will her connection with someone on the inside foil the case?

Thursday, March 26

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

In the season finale, the synths of Coppelius prepare for the arrival of the Romulan Zhat Vash fleet determined to wipe out their existence.

Will the prophecies be proven true? Will the synth alliance from beyond time and space fulfill their promised threat to all organic life? Who survives and how?

9/8c Legacies (The CW)

In what is likely the Legacies Season 2 finale, Hope makes her way into Josie's mind with the aim of getting rid of her dark alter ego. While that goes down, Josie will continue to scheme with the Necromancer, but what will become of Landon? Is he really dead?

9/8c Deputy (FOX)

When informants for the Sherriff’s Department start turning up dead all over Los Angeles, everyone has to work together to find the leak in the department.

Meanwhile, Teresa and Cade deal with a major setback in the custody battle for their foster children.

Also, on the day of Maggie’s Quinceañera, Bill gets stuck in a difficult position between work and family on the Deputy Season finale!

9/8c Grey's Anatomy(ABC)

Teddy and Maggie both reconnect with someone from their past while at a medical conference. For Maggie, it gets steamy. Hayes relives some moments with his late wife, and Richard has to present his PATH pen at a conference, but he gets distracted by matters with Catherine.

9:30 One Day at a Time (Pop)

The canceled Netflix series is reborn on Pop network with special guest star Ray Romano.

The best news is that we'll be reviewing it weekly, so be sure to drop by the a full review of each episode!

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

It's the season finale and everything is coming at the group at once. Katherine and Eddie are prepared to renew their vows, but Eve goes into labor, and it doesn't go smoothly.

Maggie makes a huge confession to Gary while preparing to leave to Oxford, and he has to reevaluate his new relationship. Eddie learns more about his role in what happened at the lake house, and Delilah and Miles get serious.

10/9c The Sinner (USA)

The synopsis for this episode is simple, "Jamie seeks vengeance, putting him on a collision course with Ambrose."

But what does it mean? Vengeance must be against Ambrose if Jamie first attacked his captain. Who else wronged the guy? Maybe this is when Leela's pal Brian gets a harsh dose of psychopath reality.

Friday, March 27

Ozark (Netflix)

Get prepared for the latest Byrde family drama in this Netflix original. It's just as good as the previous seasons with a lot heavier emotional toll.

You'll want to launch into each episode as the previous ends, so be sure to set aside the day for it.

8/7c The Blacklist (NBC)

Secluded on a private island, Red reunites with an old flame and a ring of thieves in a plot to make millions off stolen art.

Plans are quickly derailed, however, when guests on the island mysteriously show up dead.

9/8c Dynasty (The CW)

Dynasty is finally back after an extended hiatus. Fallon tries to bond with Liam's son, Connor, as he tries to track down his baby momma who left the child on his doorstep.

9/8c Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

After Steve receives a posthumous letter from his mother that contains a cipher, Danny is attacked by someone willing to kill to steal it.

Also, Five-0 must help Lincoln Cole, an anonymous good Samaritan who’s in the crosshairs of some very dangerous people.

