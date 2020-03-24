Greg Rikaart, Young and the Restless Star, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Young and the Restless' Greg Rikaart has tested positive for coronavirus, the actor revealed Monday via social media.

“I am a pretty healthy 43-year-old who doesn’t smoke, doesn’t drink much, eats well and exercises regularly and this has been the hardest experience of my life,” he shared on Instagram.

“Two+ weeks ago, everyone in my house had a bit of a cough and my son came home from school with a high fever. Everyone recovered, but I deteriorated."

"I isolated from my family and have been in solo quarantine since Saturday the 14th. I had a fever for 11 days, difficulty breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia."

"I’m confident that I have finally turned the proverbial corner and am fever free today for the first time since this all started."

He continues, "I was told to stay isolated for another 72 hours before I acclimate back into my family.”

“Nice try coronavirus, but I have another 4-5 decades worth of experiences to have with these guys. Furthermore, I want to thank you all for the well wishes and I hope you heed the warnings," he concludes his statement.

"Stay safe, stay healthy and stay inside.”

Rikaart is a Daytime Emmy winner who has also appeared on fellow daytime soap Days of Our Lives.

The Young and the Restless has halted production amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought TV production across the world to a grinding halt.

It is thought there are still several weeks worth of episodes left to air, but there's no telling whether CBS will scale back the frequency the series airs.

In the UK, soaps Eastenders and Coronation Street have scaled back the amount of episodes they are every week in the interim.

The coronavirus pandemic has also paved the way for cable dramas Fargo and The Walking Dead: World Beyond to be pulled from the schedule.

Both are expected to debut later this year.

Several celebrities have tested positive for the Covid-19 strain of the virus, including Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Andy Cohen, and Debi Mazar.

