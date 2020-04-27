American Horror Story Boss Teases Big Return for Season 10

American Horror Story's upcoming tenth season will feature one of the franchise's most recognizable players.

Series co-creator Ryan Murphy took to Instagram on Sunday with a cryptic tease, suggesting that Rubber Man could be a part of the milestone season of the FX hit.

If you watch American Horror Story online, you know several actors have worn the costume throughout the series, including Evan Peters, Dylan McDermott, Zachary Quinto, and Cody Fern.

Peters is the only one of those names slated to appear on AHS Season 10, so there's a good chance it could be him donning the costume again.

Peters sat out of 1984, but will reunite with former costars Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock.

Macaulay Culkin is a new addition to the cast, but no details have been given about his character.

In fact, little is actually known about the forthcoming season. Murphy previously dropped an Instagram post that suggested a creature was climbing out of the water.

There has been much debate about whether this confirms an island setting, or whether a small town will be ravaged by mysterious beings.

Being the milestone tenth season, the masterminds behind the series will want to go all out to make sure it is one for the books.

That explains why it has many veteran cast members staging comebacks.

The series is typically veiled in secrecy to keep fans guessing right up until transmission, and fans may have a longer wait than usual on the horizon.

The series was said to be in the early stages of production when the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the shutdown of several TV shows and movies around the world.

For that reason alone, we could be looking at a much later launch than usual, with it even being likely the series could sit all of 2020 out.

The good news is that the show has been renewed for an additional three seasons, so fans know it is sticking around.

What are your theories on Rubber Man's return?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.