Brandon Michael Hall Says God Friended Me Cancellation Is a 'Hard Pill to Swallow'

Brandon Michael Hall is breaking his silence on the cancellation of God Friended Me.

The lead actor in the CBS drama has admitted that it is a "hard pill to swallow" in an Instagram Q&A with his fans on Thursday.

Hall said that the decision to pull the plug was "completely out of our control."

But “swallowing the pill a couple of days ago, I was able to reflect… about the time spent the past two years working on this show, and… I’m [so] grateful."

“There’s something to be said for an artist to be able to wake up every single day and work with a group of people who you can honestly call your family,” he continued.

“The hardest thing is knowing I’m not going to be able to… work with them [every day].”

The actor also talked of his appreciation to the people who watched the series for being "so receptive" to a show “about a black atheist finding his way, [and] not through religion but through spirituality. I’m grateful to have been able to share this piece of art with each and every one of you.”

God Friend Me‘s cancellation was announced on Tuesday, with CBS and Warner Bros. Television saying they were “extremely proud of the unique concept and uplifting stories God Friended Me has told over the past two seasons,” adding:

“We thank the brilliant cast, writers, production team and crew for a show that stirred thoughtful conversation about faith, life and happiness, and made viewers feel good at the end of each episode.”

The comments come following Hall's co-star Violet Bean reacting to the controversial decision.

“Disclaimer: Sadness,” Beane confirmed, “Unfortunately this is the end of the road for the God Squad. We found out yesterday that our show would not be continuing for a third season.”

The actress added that she’s been “humbled” by the outpouring of support from fans “throughout these last two years” about “how much these stories have impacted your lives and helped you through some tough times. That’s all any of us could’ve hoped for.”

God Friended Me was not the best performer on CBS, but it was a reliable series with a devoted following.

The network's issue with the ratings are said to be related to the fact that it does not add a lot in delayed viewing, capturing around a 20% rise in live+7 ratings.

God Friended Me's two-hour series finale airs Sunday, April 26.

