God Friended Me Canceled After 2 Seasons at CBS

CBS is unfriending one of its most beloved series.

God Friended Me has been canceled after two seasons at the network.

“We’re extremely proud of the unique concept and uplifting stories God Friended Me has told over the past two seasons," reads a statement obtained by Deadline.

"We thank the brilliant cast, writers, production team and crew for a show that stirred thoughtful conversation about faith, life and happiness, and made viewers feel good at the end of each episode."

"The creative team behind the show has one last ‘friend suggestion’ in mind, as well as an ending we hope brings a satisfying conclusion to Miles’ journey in search of the God Account.”

God Friended Me Season 2 is currently averaging 6.2 million viewers and a 0.7 rating -- down 27 and 20 percent from God Friended Me Season 1.

Among the 18 shows on CBS, it comes in eighth in the adult demo and tenth in total audience.

Given that these rankings are decent, the series was widely expected to stick around for another season -- and beyond.

CBS has bigger fish to fry with lower rated series, but the problem may well have been that the series does not play well post-airdate.

The second season is adding 23 percent in Live+7 DVR playback, which is nothing to write home about in today's TV climate.

Many shows score gains of nearer to 100 percent, but this shows that the series had a devoted audience who would much rather watch live.

That's not a bad thing, but it does also mean that several other CBS shows were scoring bigger gains and CBS may not have seen the value in keeping the show on the air for longer.

The series stars Brandon Hall as Miles Finer, an outspoken atheist whose life is thrown into turmoil when he receives a friend request on social media from "God" and helps people make positive changes in their lives.

The series also stars Violett Beane, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie and Joe Morton. It is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios.

The series was created by Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt. Greg Berlanti, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Sarah Schechter and Marcos Siega are the executive producers for Warner Bros. Television.

The two-hour series finale is set to air April 26.

