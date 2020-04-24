Dead to Me Season 2 Trailer Drops a Bombshell

The first full-length trailer for Dead to Me Season 2 is here, and it confirms the fate of a certain character.

As you will probably recall, the dark comedy's first season wrapped with Christina Applegate’s Jen and Linda Cardellini’s Judy standing over Steve's dead body.

In a truly wild turn of events, the new trailer confirms James Marsden is back, but does it mean the character is really in the land of the living?

We're not so sure, but hey, we can watch the full season when it launches to unpack all of the wild revelations.

Here's the official logline for Season 2:

Jen (Christina Applegate), Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back. Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried.

With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other -- no matter the cost.

From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, Dead to Me returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before.

The series is returning at a time in which viewers need some laughs, and the dark humor worked throughout the first season, so it should be in good standing on Season 2.

Diana Maria Riva, Natalie Morales, Valerie Mahaffey, Sam McCarthy, and Luke Roessler also star.

It's nice knowing the series will be giving answers on the cliffhange, and the trailer zeroes in on that.

It makes us think there will be lots of drama on the horizon for upcoming episodes.

Have a look at the full trailer and hit the comments.

The series returns May 8.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.