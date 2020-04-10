Dead to Me Sets Season 2 Premiere Date! Watch the Trailer NOW!

Netflix dropped some killer news on Friday.

The streamer has announced the second season of Dead to Me will hit the air Friday, May 8.

The series was a roaring success for the streamer upon its launch last year, with Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini drawing much praise for their performances.

Dead to Me Season 1 concluded with the two women at the wheel of the story reuniting after Jen murdered Judy's love interest.

The pair became friends at grief support, but things only got crazy from there, with their friendship surviving several bumps in the road.

Here's the official logline for Season 2:

Jen (Christina Applegate), Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back. Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried.

With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other -- no matter the cost.

From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, Dead to Me returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before.

The good news is that the series is picking up in the immediate aftermath of that bloody cliffhanger.

Dead to Me is returning at a time in which viewers need some laughs, and the dark humor worked throughout the first season, so it should be in good standing on Season 2.

Netflix also dropped a teaser trailer and a poster.

The poster finds the two women beneath the surface of the water, complete with glasses of red wine, and a killer new tagline:

"Friends you would kill for."

The teaser offers up some big moments for the characters, so have a look below.

