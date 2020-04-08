Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Trailer: Did Morgan Survive?

Fear the Walking Dead returns this summer on AMC, and the cabler has dropped the first official trailer.

Does it confirm Morgan's fate? No, but it certainly teases what might be about to go down on Fear the Walking Dead Season 6.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 wrapped with Ginny shooting Morgan and leaving him for dead as a bunch of walkers closed in on him.

Naturally, Morgan gave one of his big speeches, but this time it was through a walkie-talkie, offering up some hope.

In the brand new footage teased by the trailer, Morgan's message continues to play as we get to see the characters in new and exciting settings.

When Morgan utters the words "just live," however, we get to see a glimpse of Morgan on the ground, with red in his eyes.

Whether Morgan is dead or not, we don't know, but the red eyes could be a sign that he does not pull through his encounter.

Then again, the rest of his face in the trailer looks fine, suggesting that he does make it to safety.

Walkers typically tear everything to shreds as they eat, so this could definitely be a clue that things are not as bad as they seem.

Lennie James is a busy actor, so he could potentially be written out of the series, and given the response to the most recent season, it could happen.

What we do know is that Alycia, Dwight, and the others survive what comes next, because they are present in the trailer.

There's also a special appearance by someone from Dwight's past.

Let's hope Alycia is not painting trees this time, because that would suck.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 was heavily criticized by fans, but franchise overlord Scott M Gimple said that the controversial run of episodes "was about setting up this journey that these characters are on through there to season 6."

We know the parent series has drastically improved in the quality department of late, so time will tell whether Season 6 can fix things.

Production on Season 6 has been halted due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but it is believed that a number of episodes had already been completed.

Have a look at the trailer and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

Remember you can watch Fear the Walking Dead online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.