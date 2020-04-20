God Friended Me Series Finale Trailer: How Will It End?

God Friended Me has been canceled by CBS.

It's sad, but it's true.

The two-hour series finale is slated to air Sunday, April 26, and we're not prepared to say goodbye.

The official trailer teases some high-stakes moments that would make many people believe this is a planned conclusion.

Given the way the cast has reacted to the news, it certainly seems like these final two episodes were constructed to set up a potential third season.

What we can tell from the clip is that Cory allowed the God Account to be destroyed thanks to the virus, meaning that the gang has just one friend suggestion remaining.

On a show filled with happy moments, it's hard to imagine the account not being restored in some capacity.

Then again, a wild development could have been planned to shake the show up for a potential third season.

The series was canceled less than a week ago by CBS, despite being a decent performer on Sunday nights.

“We’re extremely proud of the unique concept and uplifting stories God Friended Me has told over the past two seasons," reads a statement from Warners Bros. TV and CBS that dropped at the time of the cancellation.

"We thank the brilliant cast, writers, production team and crew for a show that stirred thoughtful conversation about faith, life and happiness, and made viewers feel good at the end of each episode."

"The creative team behind the show has one last ‘friend suggestion’ in mind, as well as an ending we hope brings a satisfying conclusion to Miles’ journey in search of the God Account.”

God Friended Me Season 2 is currently averaging 6.2 million viewers and a 0.7 rating -- down 27 and 20 percent from God Friended Me Season 1.

Among the 18 shows on CBS, it comes in eighth in the adult demo and tenth in total audience.

The issue plaguing the series is that it was made by an outside studio, and failed to get much traction in delayed viewing.

Have a look at the series finale trailer, and scroll down for the official CBS press release.

“GOD FRIENDED ME” TO BROADCAST TWO-HOUR SERIES FINALE WITH BACK-TO-BACK EPISODES ON SUNDAY, APRIL 26

MILES HELPS HIS NEW FRIEND SUGGESTION, C.J., A YOUNG BOY WHO CLAIMS AN ANGEL WANTS HIM TO REUNITE HIS FATHER, COREY, THE CREATOR OF THE GOD ACCOUNT’S ORIGINAL ALGORITHM, WITH COREY’S ESTRANGED FATHER, ON “GOD FRIENDED ME,” SUNDAY, APRIL 26

“Miracles” – Miles helps his new friend suggestion, C.J. (Lonnie Chavis), a young boy who claims an angel wants him to reunite his father, Corey (Cornelius Smith, Jr.), the creator of the God Account’s original algorithm, with Corey’s estranged father, in the first part of the two-hour series finale of GOD FRIENDED ME, Sunday, April 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

MILES IS FORCED TO EXAMINE HIS LACK OF FAITH MORE THAN EVER BEFORE WHEN THE GOD ACCOUNT SENDS HIM HIS SISTER, ALI, AS A FRIEND SUGGESTION ON THE EVE OF HER CANCER SURGERY, ON “GOD FRIENDED ME,” AT A SPECIAL TIME ON SUNDAY, APRIL 26 Episode Written by Executive Producer Steven Lilien and Directed by Executive Producer Bryan Wynbrandt “The Mountain” – Miles is forced to examine his lack of faith more than ever before when the God Account sends him his sister, Ali, as a friend suggestion on the eve of her cancer surgery, in the second part of the two-hour series finale of GOD FRIENDED ME, at a special time, Sunday, April 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Episode written by executive producer Steven Lilien and directed by executive producer Bryan Wynbrandt.

