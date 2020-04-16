Grey's Anatomy Showrunner Explains How Jo Rebounded Following Alex's Betrayal

Grey's Anatomy said goodbye to Justin Chambers' Alex Karev earlier this year as the character reunited with his ex-wife Izzie.

While fans thought it meant that things were about to go downhill for Alex's soon-to-be ex-wife, Jo Wilson, the character picked up the pieces in quick succession.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Alex dumped Jo via a letter, which also revealed he was back together with his ex.

It was a surprising direction to travel for the series, and showrunner Krista Vernoff is now opening up about it.

The reason makes sense, and it's because Vernoff did not want to put "anyone through" another difficult Jo arc.

"[Camilla] had so beautifully gone through many months of very dark storytelling, and I didn't want any of us to watch Jo go into a hole again," she explained to TV Line, conceding that Jo had probably already grieved her marriage with Karev anyway.

"Jo had so many episodes of not knowing, that even though the answer was horridly painful, there was really honest relief," Vernoff said.

"Getting an answer finally allowed her to strangely feel better than she had when she was just in the dark."

"Jo had imagined every possible worst-case scenario, and even though one of them came true, just having the information allowed her to move on."

Jo was blindsided when she originally learned that Alex did not go to look after his mother, and started to entertain the possibility that her husband had left her behind.

Vernoff added: "It felt like she had done a lot of grieving for the relationship in the weeks prior to receiving that letter."

Jo has been a controversial character with fans, but I think we can all agree that what Alex did to Jo was awful, and that she deseves some lighter material to work with on Grey's Anatomy Season 17.

It was only a few days ago that we learned an explosion was set to take place and that a major character was supposed to die at the end of Grey's Anatomy Season 17.

Fortunately, the storyline may be scrapped since the series had to conclude its current season earlier because of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Would the writers really put Jo through an explosion and have her not survive? This is Grey's Anatomy!

What do you think of how quickly Jo bounced back?

Hit the comments below.

