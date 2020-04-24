Grey's Anatomy Showrunner Reveals Whether Alex and Izzie Could Return

Grey's Anatomy may have reunited Alex (Justin Chambers) and Izzie (Katherine Heigl) off-screen, but could they actually stage a return to the series down the line?

The showrunner of the series was asked that question in a recent interview with Deadline following the impromptu sixteenth season finale. 

In a wild twist of fate, Alex left Jo behind in Seattle and reunited with his former love Izzie, and they are living on a farm in Kansas, where they are raising their children. 

Given that Heigl was not on the best of terms with Grey's creator Shonda Rhimes when she exited the series, many fans thought a return would be out of the question. 

But for current showrunner, Krista Vernoff, she thinks it would not be impossible. 

"When I left the show in season 7, people asked me if there was any chance of me ever coming back, and I was smart enough to say, 'Never say never'," she told Deadline. "Here I am, so who knows?"

While it seems unlikely to ever happen, at least fans can take solace in the fact that Alex and Izzie got a happy ending. 

It wasn't enough for some fans, but it was a way to say goodbye to the characters amid Justin Chambers' exit from the series. 

Grey's Anatomy has a track record of killing off beloved characters, so at least Alex and Izzie are still living. 

That means the possibility is always there for them to return in some capacity, but given that all signs are pointing towads Grey's Anatomy Season 17 being the last-ever season, it seems unlikely for now. 

Grey's Anatomy recently wrapped its 16th season with four episodes unproduced, but the impromptu finale worked well in bringing the show to a close ... for now. 

ABC has already ordered up Grey's Anatomy Season 17, but one star has said he is "confident" it will be the show's last hurrah. 

Whether that will be the case, we don't know. 

What do you think of the potential returns of Alex and Izzie?

Hit the comments below. 

Remember you can watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic. 

