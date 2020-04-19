Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo Blasts 'Old White Guy TV Docs' Like Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz for COVID-19 Comments: 'Walk That S--t Right Back'

Grey's Anatomy's leading lady Ellen Pompeo has hit out at "old white guy TV docs" such as Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz.

Both men have had some controversial comments regarding easing social restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Pompeo has taken to social media to hit back at both of them.

While she does not name them in her tweets, she does say “the old white guy TV docs who say stupid selfish s–t should yes… walk that s–t right back."

“They have been so busy in their dressing rooms getting their faces powdered and worrying about their ratings …they. Have no idea what doctors and healthcare professionals on the front lines actually do or they just don’t care,” Pompeo said in response to W. Kamau Bell’s tweet after he posted photos of the three men, writing, “Until you start behaving like real doctors, Imma call you by your first names.”

“Staying home is for very good reasons,” she wrote in one tweet.

“One of them is to stop the spread to nurses doctors and anyone who works in a hospital housekeeping…security .. maintenance…. … to keep their risk of contracting lower and The hospitals can only handle so much intake.

“Also the old white guy tv docs who say stupid selfish s--t should yes…walk that s--t riht [sic] back .to your lazy boys,” she continued in another tweet.

“And sit your stupid a--es down in your living rooms on your golf courses where you live..tired out of touch old fools don’t get me started today.”

Pompeo then pointed out how hypocritical the “out of touch tv docs which I’m sure they would call me” were being.

“You took an oath so so many years ago to do no harm,” she said.

“Making careless statements in this environment when so many healthcare workers are suffering physically and emotionally….is defying that oath.”

During a Fox News appearance Thursday, Dr. Phil said, “Look, the fact of the matter is we have people dying — 45,000 people a year die from automobile accidents, 480,000 from cigarettes, but we don’t shut down the country for that. But yet we’re doing it for this?”

Phil McGraw is not a medical doctor, holding a Ph.D. in psychology, but he is no longer licensed.

People responded on social media by referring to him as Mr. Phil instead of Dr. Phil.

