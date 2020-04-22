Leverage: The Reboot You've Wanted is On the Way!

If you were under the impression that miracles didn't happen, we have some news to contradict that sentiment.

Deadline is reporting that fan-favorite series, Leverage, which ran on TNT for four seasons from December 2008 to December 2012, is making a comeback.

Dean Devlin, the series original executive producer and director with Electric Entertainment is at the helm of the followup.

And where, you're wondering, can you find this gift?

It's going to stream on IMDB.TV, the free, ad-supported network in affiliation with Amazon.

John Rogers and Chris Downey who partnered with Devlin on the original run will return to their duties as EPs for the reboot.

And now the information you've been waiting for -- at least four members of the original team are returning with an incredible new team leader.

Noah Wyle, who both Devlin and Rogers had worked with on the Librarians franchise, will be joining the cast and directing at least two episode of the first reimagined season.

Beth Riesgraf returns as Parker, Gina Bellman as Sophie Deveraus, and Christian Kane as Eliot Spencer will all be series regulars.

Aldis Hodge, currently starring on the Showtime series City on a Hill, will recur as Alec Hardison, time allowing.

That means that the only original cast member not returing is Timothy Hutton.

It's unclear if he was uninterested or unavailable in light of recent allegations of sexual assault against the actor.

Deadline's information suggests that this is a fresh take on the concept of the original series but still following the group who uses their unique skills against corporate and social injustices suffered by common citizens.

We had a chance to chat with both Devlin and Kane for their WGN America series, Almost Paradise, airing on Monday nights.

During our chat with Kane, he teased that the formula of taking on the "man" when the country was feeling squeezed by many issues of the decade it aired tapped into a cultural need, and the warriors fighting common battles on Leverage was escapist and cathartic.

It's very exciting to imagine what this incredible team will latch onto in light of the social and political issues of the day.

Are you excited Leverage will return?

What do you think about running on IMDB.TV?

Hit the comments and share your joy! We'll be waiting.

