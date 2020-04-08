Little Fires Everywhere Season 1 Episode 6 Review: The Uncanny

Mia and Elena are more alike than they appear -- they both have giant-sized skeletons in their closets.

On Little Fires Everywhere Season 1 Episode 6, the writers chose to reveal the secrets of their past through a series of flashbacks.

First, I have to commend the young versions of Mia and Elena, played by Tiffany Boone and AnnaSophia Robb respectively.

The young actresses did an incredible job mimicking their superstar counterparts, Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon.

Tiffany mastered Kerry's signature facial expressions, and AnnaSophia displayed Reese Witherspoon's distnctive manerisms.

The writer's decision to use flashbacks to explain the backstory was also masterful. They were able to fill in holes and provide necessary context by showing, rather than telling, the audience.

Mia's romantic relatonship with her art teacher was disturbing.

While I wanted to support Mia's decision to follow her heart and step outside of the rigid box her conservative parents put her in, I could not get over the student/teacher dynamic between Mia and Pauline.

Because of their role and the power they hold over their students, teachers should never engage in romantic relationships with their students.

From the very beginning, Pauline was offering Mia drugs and encouraging her to engage in destructive behavior.

Mia's decision to run away with Pearl was also incredibly selfish.

On the one hand, I understand that Mia was feeling all alone in the world and wanted someone to love unconditionally. After the death of her brother, she probably felt like she had no real family left.

Although her parents were still alive, they consistently rejected all of who she was.

You say you want to create something that will change the world. What if it's her?

Despite her loss, Mia's choice to take the baby and lie about it was wrong. The couple she agreed to help have children were likely crushed.

The laws around surrogacy are complex, and they differ in every state. Current New York law prohibits gestational surrogacy.

In fact, paid surrogacy is punishable by a fine. That would explain why the couple never pressed charges or went to the authorities when Mia disappeared.

I can understand that carrying a child and giving birth to a child may make a surrogate mother change her mind.

However, Mia should have told the couple that she had a change of heart. Mia's mistake was not changing her mind, but lying about it.

At the very least, she owed them the truth. Pearl's biological father should have had the option to meet and get to know his daughter. Hopefully, Mia paid back the $12,000 the couple paid her to carry their child.

Mia's past also shed light on why she's so passionate about helping Bebe keep her child. By helping Bebe, she is also seeking validation for her decision to keep Pearl.

In Mia's opinion, babies belong with the mothers who biologically birthed them, even if those mothers are not equipped to provide a stable life for the child.

It was also fascinating to see the dynamic between Mia and her mother. Mia chose a path in life that departed greatly from the path her mother chose.

While Mia rebelled, Elena did exactly what she was supposed to and followed the plan her mother laid out for her.

She became a wife and a mother, put her career on the back burner, and even moved into the house her parents provided for her.

Although Elena convinced herself she wanted to get married and settle down after college, she quickly realized that she wanted more for her life.

Elena's decision to stand by the life she chose is honorable, but her lack of self-awareness and her inability to be honest with herself or anyone else about how she feels is toxic.

It's clear that Elena felt guilty for not wanting to have a fourth child.

Instead of being honest with her friends and family about what she's going through, she pretends to have everything under control.

It also explains why Elena's relationship with Izzy is so contentious. To Elena, Izzy represents being trapped in a life she doesn't want.

Elena's treatment of her Jamie was incredibly selfish and hard to watch.

Usually, it's men who are accused of gaslighting their lovers and making them feel crazy. In this case, however, Elena attempted to gaslight Jamie to make herself look like the victim.

For Elena, Jamie represents independence, freedom, and power. She knows that if she had chosen to stay with him after college, her life would have been completely different.

It was wrong for Elena to make Jamie drive six hours to see her in the middle of the night, and then act like Jamie was coming on to her.

When Elena gave Jamie the speech about being content with the life she chose, it sounded like she was just trying to convince herself that she was happy.

Although Mia and Elena strongly dislike one another, weirdly, they are also envious of one another.

Elena is jealous of Mia's art career, and the freedom she has to travel, smoke weed, and pursue her passions. Mia is jealous of Elena's money, stability, and the strong support system she has.

Both women will likely pay the price for of the lies and secrets they've told over the years.

As always, I want to know what you thought about "The Uncanny."

Will Mia tell Pearl the truth about who her father is?

Do you think Elena is happy with her life?

