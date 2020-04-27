Love, Victor: Hulu Sets Premiere Date, Releases First Sneak Peek

Are you ready for Love, Victor?

Hulu on Monday released the first clip from its Love, Simon spinoff, and it shows the titular character interacting with a barista.

We're not going to spoil how it goes, because we're sure you're going to want to watch the clip.

Set in the same universe as the 2018 movie, Love Victor follows Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School.

The teenager is on his own journey of self-discovery as he faces adjusting to a new city, as well as challenges at home.

He is also struggling to come to terms with his sexual orientation.

To make things easier, he reaches out to Simon to get assistance with navigating the trials and tribulations of high school.

Nick Robinson, who played Simon in the original movie is on board to narrate the sequel, but there's still no word on whether he will appear on-screen.

The expansive cast also includes Ana Ortiz (Ugly Betty) and James Martinez (One Day at a Time) as Victor’s parents, Isabella Ferreira (Orange Is the New Black) and Mateo Fernandez as his siblings, Sophia Bush (One Tree Hill) as Veronica, and Bebe Wood (The Real O’Neals) and Rachel Naomi Hilson as his friends.

As previously reported, the series left Disney+ behind in favor of Hulu because Disney+ was allegedly not fond of the more adult themes the series is set to have.

It is said this did not fit with Disney+'s brand, and that's why a move to Hulu was announced.

Still, the series is set to follow in the footsteps of the movie, and be a resounding success, with a writers room already working on a second season.

Love, Simon screenwriters Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker serve as co-showrunners of the half-hour series, which spans 10 episodes in its first season.

Love, Victor will launch June 19.

Have a look at the clip below and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

