Melrose Place Cast Reunites to Talk Catfights, the Heather Locklear Effect, and More!

If you were an avid watcher of primetime soaps in the 1990s, there's a good chance you watched some Melrose Place.

It was one of the wildest shows out there, with headspinning twists that made us question everything we were watching.

The show's cast assembled Tuesday for a great cause.

Marcia Cross (Kimberly Shaw), Heather Locklear (Amanda Woodward), Andrew Shue (Billy Campbell), Josie Bissett (Jane Mancini), Thomas Calabro (Michael Mancini), Laura Leighton (Sydney Andrews), Doug Savant (Matt Fielding), Grant Show (Jake Hanson), Courtney Thorne-Smith (Alison Parker), and Daphne Zuniga (Jo Reynolds) all took part.

The event was by Stars in the House' Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, and was in support of the Actors Fund.

"This is the first time everyone's gotten together in like, 8 years," the hosts noted of he 1992-97 Fox drama.

The costars lifted the lid on some behind-the-scenes secrets from their time on the series which focused on young singles living in the same Los Angeles apartment building.

The series will always be remembered for its wild storylines, and it seems the actors also had some issues with the direction of them.

Show said he wasn't a fan of the relationship between his character, an adult, and Beverly Hills, 90210's Kelly Taylor (Jennie Garth), a teenager, even though it being the reason for the show being created.

There were many more great tidbits of information from the series, and we have the video below for you.

“I thought it was a little creepy. She was a little too young for him. That’s how I felt about it. I don’t think it would fly nowadays," he said.

The famous pool in the complex was also the topic of much debate, with Leighton admitting that it was "gross," while her Savant likened it to a "Petri dish."

Cross spoke fondly of her time on the series, saying there were similarities between her character and her own life, in some ways.

The actress revealed that her partner died in 1993 and that she returned to the show "to survive."

"I got a phone call from them saying, 'Would you like to come back at the end of the year?' I said, 'I don't understand, I'm driving off a cliff today, I'm dying [on the show].' And they said, 'No, no, no, we're going to change that,'" Cross recalled.

"So I went away for a few months and then came back. I was really lucky because then I went crazy [on the show], which was how I was feeling in my real life ... I really had a place to let it all out, I was grieving and upset. Kimberly went crazy and Marcia was having a hard time, too. So it all worked out beautifully."

As for the now-famous wig reveal on the second season of the series, Cross admitted that she had no clue fans would react so strongly to it.

“I just did what they told me to do," she said. "I was flying back and forth from San Diego, so when it actually aired and it was a big deal, I was shocked … I’ll never be able to live that down."

As for talk of a reboot, Locklear seemed open to the idea of playing her role all over again.

Locklear played the role in recurring form on The CW's ill-fated reboot and fans connected with her all over again.

Watch the full video below.

