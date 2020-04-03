NBC Sets Early Finale Dates for The Blacklist, Chicago Dramas, and More!

NBC is moving up season finale dates for some of its most popular drama series.

The peacock network has announced that several shows will be wrapping much earlier than planned.

This news is in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has brought Hollywood to a grinding halt.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will each wrap their current seasons on Wednesday, April 15.

The news is unsurprising for these shows because it was announced when production was shutdown last month that neither of these shows would return to shooting this season.

This is because they only had a handful of episodes remaining, and the shows have already been renewed for three seasons each.

The financial implications that come with restarting production on a handful of episodes means it would not be worth bringing them back for one or two episodes.

What is unclear, however, is whether there will be a natural end point in the storylines of the shows, but time will tell.

Meanwhile, Law & Order: SVU is also coming to a close early, with its current season now set to conclude Thursday, April 23.

The Mariska Hargitay-led series will be back in the fall if production can resume on time, but it has been renewed for three seasons, much like New Amsterdam and the Chicago trifecta.

Superstore will end with one episode unproduced that same night, meaning that fans may not get an on-screen farewell for America Ferrera's Amy.

However, Ferrera has hinted that she could return down the line to wrap up the story, but nobody knows.

The Blacklist will also end with some episodes unproduced. Its seventh season finale will air Friday, May 15.

It has already been renewed for next season.

Good Girls, however, will end early, and has not yet been renewed for another season.

The third season finale is now slated to air Sunday, May 3. Given that Good Girls has a lucrative deal with Netflix, it will likely be back.

Manifest will wrap as planned Monday, April 6, while Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Indebted, and Little Big Shots will continue to air as planned as all episodes have been filmed.

NBC is not the only show affected by the Coronavirus. CBS, Fox, and ABC have already started penciling in early finale dates for some series.

The CW seems to be stockpiling episodes for when the other networks exhaust original content.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.