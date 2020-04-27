NBC Sets Summer Premiere Dates for America's Got Talent and World of Dance

NBC is pressing forward with two of its most beloved summer series.

The Peacock network has announced that America's Got Talent and World of Dance will both return to the air this summer.

There was some confusion about whether the shows could go ahead, given the Coronavirus Pandemic, which has brought TV production to a halt.

America’s Got Talent, with new judge Sofia Vergara, along with Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, and host Terry Crews, debuts on May 26 at 8 PM ET/PT.

It will be followed by World of Dance at 10 PM ET/PT, with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo, and Scott Evans as host.

“We are so proud to present a 15th season of America’s Got Talent this summer,” said Cowell, who also serves as executive producer.

“This show represents the best in perseverance, creativity and optimism."

"At a time when families are unable to go out we really hope the new season will bring some much-needed joy and escape.”

Vergara's casting was announced recently, with the actress in-demand following her 11-season turn on ABC's Modern Family.

Vergara and Klum are taking over the vacant seats on the panel left by the departures of Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough who were each ousted after a single season on the show.

Union's exit was controversial, and the actress came forward with allegations of a hostile work environment.

Klum previously judged for six seasons on the show.

America’s Got Talent was created and executive produced by Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment.

Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace also executive produce.

World of Dance gives dancers the platform to show off their talents for the opportunity to win a grand prize of $1 million and the title of best dancer in the world.

Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas & Benny Medina executive produce for Nuyorican Productions.

Executive producers also include Matilda Zoltowski, Tina Nicotera Bachmann, Alex Rudzinski, David Gonzalez, Matthew Everitt and Al Hassas.

The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance.

“I’m so excited World of Dance is back this summer with a new crop of incredible dancers,” said Lopez, who also serves as executive producer.

“On our show we always say that dance is the universal language. It brings us all together, which I think is something we all need during these challenging times.”

