NOS4A2 Season 2 Gets Summer Premiere Date

AMC announced today that season two of its hit supernatural horror series, NOS4A2, will premiere on Monday, June 1 at 10pm ET/9c on AMC, with the full season set to also simulcast on BBC America.

The series stars Emmy®-nominated actor and producer Zachary Quinto and rising Ashleigh Cummings, along with Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David, and Mattea Conforti.

Based on Joe Hill’s best-selling novel of the same name, NOS4A2 is executive produced by showrunner Jami O’Brien (Fear the Walking Dead, Hell on Wheels) and Hill.

“Following the strong success we’ve had sharing other talked-about series across our networks, most notably Killing Eve, we have another terrific opportunity to expand the audience for a great show,” said Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group & AMC Studios.

“With NOS4A2, Jami O’Brien, along with an incredible cast led by Zach and Ashleigh, have delivered a unique take on the vampire story, fueled by Joe Hill’s spine-tingling novel. We’re excited to open this high-stakes story up to entirely new audiences.”

NOS4A2’s second season picks up eight years after the events of season one. Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto).

Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic.

This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne.

The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future.

It's nice to know the series is still on track for a summer return. Many shows have been shutting down production, meaning that episodes will not be ready.

But NOS4A2 seemingly has every episode in the can, which is a good thing for those looking for original content.

There's no end in sight for the pandemic, meaning that there could be a dry spell on the small screen in terms of original content.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.