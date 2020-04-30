Parks and Recreation Reunion Special: Leslie and Ron Talk Social Distancing in Sneak Peek

Park's and Recreation will stage its triumphant return to NBC tonight.

The Peacock network has now dropped the first official sneak peek of the special episode, which brings everyone together virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the brand new clip, Amy Poehler’s Leslie Knope checks in on Pawnee Parks Department pal Ron Swanson, played by Nick Offerman.

Ron is holed up in his cabin as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the world, he tells Leslie, adding that he can hunt his own meat.

The upside to that, according to him, is that he can skip the long lines at the grocery store.

“I’ve built up about a 12-year supply of venison jerky.”

Leslie is curious, and he even offers to ship her some.

“You’ll probably have to get your incisor teeth sharpened.”

But that's about enough for Leslie, who declines the offer, but not before Ron tells her that he's following all social distancing rules -- since he was four years old.

Yes, really.

“I’ve been practicing social distancing since I was four years old,” he says in the bizarre scene that has the series' signature humor.

The reunion, titled A Parks and Recreation Special, is set to feature original cast members Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, and Jim O’Heir, along with “several guest stars from the Pawnee universe.”

“Pawnee’s most dedicated civil servant, Leslie Knope, is determined to stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing,” according to the official description.

The special comes five years after the original series wrapped its run on NBC.

It was produced as a fundraiser to benefit Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund, which provides food banks with the resources they need to serve local communities during the pandemic.

NBC, the Parks and Rec cast and crew an,d sponsors Subaru and State Farm are matching all donations up to $500,000.

“As Americans are staying at home, they are turning to NBCUniversal for the programs that provide a respite during these uncertain times,” said Mark Marshall, President, Advertising Sales and Partnerships, NBCUniversal when the special was ordered.

“With this special, we're reuniting fans with their favorite Pawnee locals, and collaborating with esteemed organizations like Feeding America and industry leaders including State Farm and Subaru to make an impact in communities across the country.”

"Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money,” said Schur.

“I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old Parks and Rec team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!" Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents scripted programming at NBC, added, "In such uncertain times, we can’t think of anyone better than Leslie Knope to unite our country with her unbridled enthusiasm and compassion."

"A huge thank you to Mike Schur and the cast of Parks and Recreation for putting this wonderful special together and bringing a smile to all our faces while raising money for such a worthwhile cause."

It's unclear whether this special could lead to more episodes of the series down the line.

Time will tell.

In the meantime, you can watch Parks and Recreation online right here via TV Fanatic.

Have a look at the clip below and chat with me in the comments about your hopes for the special installment.

