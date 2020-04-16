Psych 2 Trailer: They're Back!

It's almost time to return to the wonderful world of Psych.

Peacock, NBCUniversal's forthcoming streaming service dropped the first official trailer for Psych 2: Lassie Come Home on Wednesday night, and it looks AMAZING.

The TV-movie sequel sends Shawn (played by James Roday) and Gus (Dulé Hill) back to their old stomping grounds in Santa Barbara to help out an injured and stunned Lassiter (Timothy Omundson).

The official synopsis reads, “Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic."

"Shawn and Gus return to Lassie’s side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural."

"Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area."

"What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.”

Psych 2 will also bring back original cast members Maggie Lawson (as Juliet), Kirsten Nelson (as Karen), and Corbin Bernsen (as Henry).

While the movie was ordered over a year ago, it was set to premiere on TV in late 2019.

However, NBCUniversal opted to reserve it for Peacock, which will fully launch in July.

There's still no indication when the movie will premiere, but given that it is complete, it should be on deck for a summer launch.

Psych ran for eight seasons on USA Network from 2006-14 and was a ratings success for the cabler.

The first movie launched on the network in December 2017 and scored 1.3 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating.

These figures were way down from the TV series, but it was higher than most of USA Network's original content, leaving many to wonder how long it would be until a second movie was ordered.

Watch the full trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts on it!

