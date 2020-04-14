Supernatural's Jensen Ackles Reacts to Delayed Final Episodes, Promises Satisfying Conclusion

Supernatural's final episodes may be delayed, but it will give the cast the opportunity to recharge before returning to production.

Just weeks after it was announced that Supernatural was hitting pause on its last last-ever installments, Jensen Ackles has opened up about the decision to halt production, and he thinks it is a good thing.

"Obviously it's a horribly unfortunate situation we're in, but the silver lining is that it gives us an opportunity to recharge," the actor explained to Entertainment Weekly.

"We had just finished episode 18, we shot one day of episode 19, and I was reading these two monster scripts thinking, 'It's like we're at the end of a marathon and they want us to sprint for the last two miles.'"

"I feel like this almost gives us an opportunity to refocus and go into the last two episodes and hit them with everything we got."

One of the final episodes also finds the brothers reuniting with Charlie, and calls it "a very good episode."

As for when the episodes will see the light of day, the actor does not know.

The coronavirus pandemic brought every scripted series still in production to a halt, including fellow soon-to-conclude series, Empire.

Unfortunately for fans of that show, FOX has decided to scrap the final two episodes and the series finale is slated to air on April 21, meaning there will not be much resolution for fans.

It's good to know The CW and Warner Bros. TV group have every intention of finishing Supernatural's final season when it is possible.

It's an unfortunate situations, but given the rising threat of the coronavirus, it means that people will be safe.

Several TV shows have already cut their seasons short, but because this is the last-ever season of Supernatural, the network has opted to keep the final episodes to air in a batch further down the line.

It is highly likely that these episodes will not see the light of day until later this year or early 2021.

