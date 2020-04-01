The CW Summer Schedule: Burden of Truth, Bulletproof & More!

The CW may be mostly in repeats right now, but the network has confirmed there will be more episodes of beloved shows this summer.

Kristen Kreuk is charting course for the network's summer schedule in the third season of Burden of Truth, which will bow Thursday, May 21 -- one week after Katy Keene wraps its run.

The procedural will be paired with In the Dark Season 2, which premieres April 16.

Masters of Illusion will return to The CW Friday, May 15 at 8/7c, once Charmed wraps its run.

Charmed is likely to end its season with multiple episodes unproduced due to the Coronavirus pandemic, allowing for the early return of Masters of Illusion.

British import Bulletproof will join the Wednesday schedule June 17 for its second season, while new installments of Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Penn & Teller: Fool Us are set to air Mondays from June 22.

FRIDAY, MAY 15

8 pm Masters of Illusion (season premiere)

8:30 pm Masters of Illusion (new episode)

THURSDAY, MAY 21

8 pm Burden of Truth (season premiere)

9 pm In the Dark (Season 2 premieres April 16)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17

9 pm Bulletproof (season premiere)

MONDAY, JUNE 22

8 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? (new episode)

8:30 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? (rerun)

9 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season premiere)

As previously reported, The 100's seventh and final season will get underway Wednesday, May 20.

16 episodes have been ordered and the series is expected to air without repeats.

Stargirl is also set to hit the air Tuesday, May 19.

The CW will also bring back Riverdale, The Flash, Nancy Drew, Supergirl, Batwoman, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow in April.

Legacies has exhausted its inventory of complete episodes, so it will not be back until the show resumes production.

As for The Outpost, it had to end production early, so there's no telling if CW will hold it until next summer.

