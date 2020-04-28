Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 3 Episode 16

Did the 118 manage to save some lives?

On 9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 16, the gang attended an apartment building blaze that put them at odds. 

Meanwhile, Athena responded to a simple accident call that made her realize there had to be more to the tale. 

Elsewhere, Hen performed a risky medical procedure after an accident at a televised cooking show. 

Finally, Buck realized he could do some good in the world, so he attempted to reunite a retired firefighter with his lost love. 

9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 16 Quotes

Okay, Buckley, guess we'll celebrate alone.

Buck

Eddie: You want to do a rope rescue? Of course, you do.
Bobby: Well, he's not doing it alone. He's gonna need you on the pulley. Go, go, go!

