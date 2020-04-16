Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 7 Episode 20

at .

Did Atwater take down the bad guys?

On Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 20, a gun-trafficking ring invaded the town, and lives were on the line. 

Atwater and Doyle - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 20

However, he discovered an officer from his past is undercover in the same organization. 

Naturally, this led to ahim confronting the past. 

Meanwhile, Voight had to consider what to do about one member of the team who continued to break the law. 

Watch Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 20 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago PD online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

Renewal Scorecard 2018-19: Which Shows are Coming Back?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 20 Quotes

Tommy Doyle: It’s fun, the whole undercover thing. It’s kind of like being an actor.
Atwater: Yeah, except these bullets are real.

Tommy Doyle: A lot of buyers in Chicago and you bring this.
J Hawk: The only color Reed cares about is green.

Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 20

Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 20 Photos

Running into Danger - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 20
Atwater and Doyle - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 20
In the Field - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 20
We're Here For You - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 20
Making a Bust - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 20
Justice is the Name of the Game - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 20
  1. Chicago PD
  2. Chicago PD Season 7
  3. Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 20
  4. Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 7 Episode 20