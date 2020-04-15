Watch Empire Online: Season 6 Episode 17

at .

Did Lucious choose his family over Empire?

On Empire Season 6 Episode 17, Lucious was given the opportunity to make a big change that would destroy his family. 

Hakeem Annoyed - Empire Season 6 Episode 16

Meanwhile, Cookie set down to take down the head of the ASAs with the aim of proving Bossy Media could be a good label. 

Elsewhere, Giselle enacted a plan that could change her fate, but did Cookie and Becky play her at her own game?

Maya continued to act as though she had the Lyon name. 

Watch Empire Season 6 Episode 17 Online

Use the video above to watch Empire online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

19 Characters Who Had Too Many Love Interests
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Empire Season 6 Episode 17 Quotes

Maya: I am so sorry I've been working on my new demo, Mrs. Lyon. You know, if you hopped on that, we'd have this generation's version of "We got something in common" on lock.
Hakeem: Yo, let me holler at this Real Housewife ... alone.

Cookie: When have we ever let someone put our backs against the wall?
Lucious: What you got in mind?

Empire Season 6 Episode 17

Empire Season 6 Episode 17 Photos

Cookie's Payback - Empire Season 6 Episode 17
Andre Seeks Approval - Empire Season 6 Episode 17
Lucious Gets the Call - Empire Season 6 Episode 17
Giselle and Kelly Look Surprised - Empire Season 6 Episode 17
  1. Empire
  2. Empire Season 6
  3. Empire Season 6 Episode 17
  4. Watch Empire Online: Season 6 Episode 17