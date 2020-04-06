Watch Good Girls Online: Season 3 Episode 8

at .

Did Beth make the right call?

On Good Girls Season 3 Episode 8, the crook agreed to pick up a mysteriou package for Rio. 

Discussing Options - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 8

Did it get her back in his good graces?

Meanwhile, Annie found support from Josh, but she had to confront harrowing news about a friend. 

Elsewhere, Stan had a surprise for Ruby that made her question their involvement with crime. 

Watch Good Girls Season 3 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch Good Girls online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

13 TV Shows That Need To Crossover
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Good Girls Season 3 Episode 8 Quotes

Ruby: Do we look any different?
Stan: Better.
Ruby: Older.
Stan: Sexier.

  • Permalink: Sexier.
  • Added:

Annie: Okay, doc. You know, you can talk about transference all you want, but uh, you just pizza transferred your tongue into my mouth. Hard. And I don't think it was just about the pineapple.
Dr. Cohen: I think we're done for tonight.

Good Girls Season 3 Episode 8

Good Girls Season 3 Episode 8 Photos

Beth Thinks - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 8
Discussing Options - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 8
What's In The Trunk? - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 8
Admiring Her Work - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 8
Drinks & Work - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 8
Walking Forward - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 8
  1. Good Girls
  2. Good Girls Season 3
  3. Good Girls Season 3 Episode 8
  4. Watch Good Girls Online: Season 3 Episode 8