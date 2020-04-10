Watch How to Get Away with Murder Online: Season 6 Episode 11

Did Michaela and Connor take a deal?

On How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Episode 11, the pair were still on the hook for Asher's murder. 

Talking It Out - How To Get Away With Murder Season 6 Episode 11

However, things took a turn when Annalise's disappearance threatened to send another one of their friends down. 

Meanwhile, Gabriel held on to key details about the murder. 

Asher's sister returned to down, and started to point the finger at another member of the gang. 

How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Episode 11 Quotes

Annalise: Any word on Michaela or Connor?
Frank: Not a peep. Guilty as hell, right?

Tegan: You want my opinion as your lawyer or your friend?
Annalise: I don't want to get you anymore involved in this hell.
Tegan: "He who represents himself has a fool as a client."
Annalise: Ah, Abraham Lincoln never met a lawyer as good as me when he said that.
Tegan: True.

How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Episode 11

