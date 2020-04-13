Watch Killing Eve Online: Season 3 Episode 1

Did Eve get revenge on Villanelle?

On Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 1, things took a dangerous turn when the assassin learned that Eve survived.

With the bodies continuing to pile up, the drama was at an all-time high.

Meanwhile, Carolyn was forced to confront the loss of someone she loved, putting things in perspective for her.

Who was the new killer stalking the streets of London?

Use the video above to watch Killing Eve online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.