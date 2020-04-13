Watch Killing Eve Online: Season 3 Episode 1

at .

Did Eve get revenge on Villanelle?

On Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 1, things took a dangerous turn when the assassin learned that Eve survived. 

Carolyn At Work - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 1

With the bodies continuing to pile up, the drama was at an all-time high. 

Meanwhile, Carolyn was forced to confront the loss of someone she loved, putting things in perspective for her. 

Who was the new killer stalking the streets of London?

Watch Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch Killing Eve online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

19 Ladies Leading the Diversity Charge on TV
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 1 Quotes

This is my special day!

Villanelle

When I think about my ex today, I realize I am so much happier, now that she's dead.

Villanelle

Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 1

Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 1 Photos

Eve and Niko - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 1
Carolyn At Work - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 1
On A Mission - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 1
New Look For Villanelle - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 1
Smiling Villanelle - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 1
Uh Oh - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 1
  1. Killing Eve
  2. Killing Eve Season 3
  3. Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 1
  4. Watch Killing Eve Online: Season 3 Episode 1