Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 21 Episode 19

at .

Did the SVU manage to keep the streets safe?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 19, the gang worked together to find a serial predator who used a date rape drug that left no evidence behind. 

Offering Tea - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 18

With multiple people coming forward, the SVU had to find a way to prove what was going on. 

Meanwhile, several stars from the past returned to make this an iconic episode. 

What was the reason for it?

Watch Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 19 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

Fall TV Preview: The Biggest Cast Shake-Ups
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 19 Quotes

I just realized what happened. I was raped last night and they arrested me.

Jill

Benson: I had a whole speech prepared, but you are being promoted to Detective Second Grade.
Rollins: Really? I didn't think that was even on the grid after the year I had.
Benson: Nevertheless, you persisted.

Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 19

Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 19 Photos

Getting the Facts - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 19
Leaving No Trace - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 19
Closing In - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 19
Good News/Tall - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 19
Searching for a Predator - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 19
Piper Knight - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 19
  1. Law & Order: SVU
  2. Law & Order: SVU Season 21
  3. Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 19
  4. Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 21 Episode 19