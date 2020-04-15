Watch NCIS Online: Season 17 Episode 20

Who was playing the team?

On NCIS Season 17 Episode 20, Joe Smith arrived and told the team that he served in the U.S.S. Arizona during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

With a tall tale, the team started to get the sense that the man was playing them.

Gibbs started to wonder whether there were some ties to one of the biggest recent plots on U.S. soil.

Meanwhile, Sloane made a devastating decision.

Use the video above to watch NCIS online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.