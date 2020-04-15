Watch NCIS Online: Season 17 Episode 20

On NCIS Season 17 Episode 20, Joe Smith arrived and told the team that he served in the U.S.S. Arizona during the attack on Pearl Harbor. 

With a tall tale, the team started to get the sense that the man was playing them. 

Gibbs started to wonder whether there were some ties to one of the biggest recent plots on U.S. soil. 

Meanwhile, Sloane made a devastating decision. 

NCIS Season 17 Episode 20 Quotes

I'm not going to say a damn thing until I get a root beer.

Joe

Bishop: We got a dead body?
Gibbs: I don't know what we got.

NCIS Season 17 Episode 20

