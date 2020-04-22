Watch One Day At A Time Online: Season 4 Episode 5

Did Penelope find out the truth?

On One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 5, Alex realized he needed a large sum of money in a short amount of time. 

Hearing Voices - One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 5

Penelope went to some extreme measures to find out the truth. 

Meanwhile, Schneider and Avery wee forced to contend with an unwanted gift from Dr. Berkowitz. 

Why did they not want to accept the gift?

One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 5 Quotes

Alex: I just need five hundred dollars, okay?!
Penelope: Five hundred dollars?! Why?!
Alex: For once, can't you just give me five hundred dollars without asking any questions?!

Alex: 'Sup fam, I was just wondering how the planning is coming for my quince?
Penelope: What the hell are you talking about?
Alex: Oh well, I thought that since Elena had a quince, obviously I would also be getting a party to celebrate my coming of age. This being a house of gender equality and all.

One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 5

