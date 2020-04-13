Watch Outlander Online: Season 5 Episode 8

Did Jocasta manage to get the help she needed?

On Outlander Season 5 Episode 8, Jocasta mourned the loss of a loved one, leading to some devastating scenes.

With Murtaugh's death sending ripples though the community, everyone came together to say goodbye.

Meanwhile, Brianna continued to struggle with the horros inflicted on her life by Stephen.

How did she move on following the latest wave of bad things to happen?

Use the video above to watch Outlander online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.