Watch Prodigal Son Online: Season 1 Episode 20

Did Malcolm find out the truth?

The mystery of the girl in the box seemingly concluded on Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 20, but Malcolm worried he was being fed a tall tale.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Endicott's true colors continued to show, so the Whitly's had to discuss how far they were willing to go in order to take him down.

Elsewhere, Malcom's father dropped a bombshell that could change his future.

