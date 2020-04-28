Watch Prodigal Son Online: Season 1 Episode 20

Did Malcolm find out the truth?

The mystery of the girl in the box seemingly concluded on Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 20, but Malcolm worried he was being fed a tall tale. 

Gil's Past - Tall - Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 19

Meanwhile, Nicholas Endicott's true colors continued to show, so the Whitly's had to discuss how far they were willing to go in order to take him down. 

Elsewhere, Malcom's father dropped a bombshell that could change his future. 

Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 20 Quotes

I know that Malcolm didn't kill anyone. Just let me find a way to prove it.

Gil

Stop talking to the police, Malcolm. They are not your friends. My attorneys are. Good thing I hire them by the dozen. Let's go. You're grounded.

Jessica

Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 20

